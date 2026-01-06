A Manx runner has now completed a remarkable test of endurance - running 31 marathons in 31 days in memory of a close friend.
Albert Johnson has currently raised £8,950 for Autism Initiatives, honouring his friend Graham Brew who took his own life in 2022.
He said he has wanted for some time to find a way to commemorate Graham, who was widely known and warmly regarded within the Manx community.
The charity, he added, was an obvious choice.
‘Graham was autistic so I felt it would be the charity of his choosing if he was asked the question.’
Talking about the challenge, Albert said: ‘The biggest obstacles were the weather in the first half of the month, and how mentally challenging it was due to the volume of marathons ahead of me.
‘I also suffered with shin splints which I incurred around marathon 22 to 25, but thankfully this subsided, with great help from David Bignell for providing some K-Tape.’
Johnson, 32, from Kirk Michael, first turned to running during the 2020 Covid lockdown and began taking the sport more seriously in 2021.
His inspiration for attempting a month-long sequence of marathons came from fellow Manx endurance runner Christian Varley, who completed 19 marathons in 19 days and raised more than £83,000 for the Manx Solidarity Fund during the pandemic.
‘It feels quite surreal, and this challenge has catapulted me to the top,’ Albert added.
‘If it was recorded officially, it would be a new world record. The current record holder did 10 consecutive marathons at an average of 3 hours and 32 minutes, while I did 30 consecutive marathons at an average of around 3 hours and 3 minutes.
‘I actually did 30 marathons and three ultra marathons consecutively - 879 miles and a 18,033 ft gain over 34 days.’
Albert stuck to routes mainly around the Kirk Michael area, allowing him to remain close to home while managing the cumulative strain of daily long-distance runs.
He completed his final marathon outside Kirk Michael Fire Station on December 31, greeted by applause and support from a number of locals.
Talking on the day of the final run, athletics correspondent David Griffiths commented: ‘What an unbelievable achievement by Albert Johnson to run these marathons for Autism Initiatives.
‘He completed his final run at Kirk Michael Fire Station, where he was given a suitably rapturous welcome by the public and fire services alike.
‘But there was a sting in the tail today, as Albert had decided that running a mere marathon distance wasn't enough. He started 30 minutes earlier than planned, having decided to run 50 kilometres today. That is almost exactly 31 miles, which was wholly appropriate for day 31.
‘The consistency of Albert’s pacing throughout has been phenomenal.’
If you wish to find out more about Albert’s challenge and donate towards Autism Initiatives, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/albertjohnson31daymarathonchallenge