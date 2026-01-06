Charity Victim Support Isle of Man will host its eighth annual ‘Dress in Yellow Day’ on Thursday, February 5, as part of Sexual Abuse and Violence Awareness Week.
The annual event aims to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence and to promote the message that such behaviour is unacceptable, using the campaign hashtag #ItsNotOk.
Businesses, organisations and residents across the Isle of Man are being encouraged to take part. Participation can range from wearing yellow clothing or accessories - such as socks, dresses or suits - to hosting yellow-themed fundraising activities, including cake sales, raffles or competitions.
Victim Support chief executive Lorna Trevethan commented: ‘Whilst the purpose of the day is to raise awareness of these serious issues and help to provide a voice for people affected by sexual abuse and violence.
‘We want to encourage individuals and organisations to have fun and dress in yellow to help spread awareness and fundraise to help us support the victims of sexual abuse and violence.
‘Last year we raised more than £5,000 through the Dress in Yellow Day which helps us to continue to provide our services, which includes providing support to victims of sexual abuse and violence.
‘We have moved the awareness day to Thursday in 2026 following feedback from organisations about how they work, and hope that this encourages even wider participation in the day.’
Victim Support Isle of Man has asked organisations to register their involvement in advance. Representatives from the charity plan to visit participating workplaces on the day and collect photos to help highlight community support for the campaign.
Participants are also encouraged to share photos on social media, tagging @VictimSupportIOM and using the hashtag #ItsNotOk.
To register your business or workplace to take part in the 2026 Dress in Yellow Day, you can email [email protected] or call 01624 679950.