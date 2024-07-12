Castletown Town Commissioners have confirmed that they will be showing Sunday’s European Championship final on its big screen in Market Square.
The commissioners faced backlash from members of the public last month when they announced that they would not be showing any of the quadrennial football tournament.
However, the local authority has now stated that it will be showing the hugely anticipated final between England and Spain at 8pm on Sunday.
In a post on Facebook, the commissioners also confirmed that the screen will show both the women’s and men’s Wimbledon finals on Saturday and Sunday.
The Facebook post reads: ‘In line with our previous statement, given that a home nation has progressed to the final, the necessary arrangements have been put in place and the European Championships football final will now be screened in the Market Square on Sunday on the ELS Isle of Man screen.
‘In the event of a late running of the Wimbledon men’s final, the screen will be switched to football no later than 7:50pm.
‘Please come and enjoy the atmosphere in the historic Market Square responsibly.’
It had previously been stated that although the screen is operated by the Commissioners, it is not owned by the town, and football is not a sport that is ‘within the current scope of the agreement’ to operate the screen.
The local authority commented: ‘There are a significant number of licensed premises in the town that have already confirmed their intention to screen the football, and we hope that they may benefit from local custom.’
References were also made to a ‘summer of sport’ in the Market Square, which includes the showing of the T20 Cricket World Cup, ‘Ladies Day’ at Ascot, Tour De France, the Golf Open and this year’s Paris Olympics.
Sunday’s European Championship final will also be shown on the big screen in North Quay, Douglas, a venue which has brought in large crowds during the Euros and especially during England games.