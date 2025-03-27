A serious head-on collision on the Mountain Road near Kate’s Cottage resulted in casualties being extracted from their vehicles earlier today (Thursday).
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that their crews worked quickly to stabilise the vehicles before using cutting equipment to free the casualties.
Once extracted, the injured individuals were handed over to paramedics for treatment.
Emergency services remained at the scene for approximately an hour and a half, ensuring the vehicles were made safe before leaving.
Police had earlier confirmed that the entire A18 Mountain Road was shut due to the incident.
A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We would like to thank our colleagues from the Police, Ambulance and Emergency Services Control Room (ESJCR) for their assistance during this incident.’
Drivers are urged to take extra care and adjust their speed to match road conditions, particularly in poor visibility.