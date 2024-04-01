A person had to free freed from a car late last night after a crash in the north of the Isle of Man.
Two fire vehicles attended the scene and crews were tasked with space creation techniques to free a casualty who was ‘trapped by their injuries’.
Station officer Quayle said: ‘Crews worked quickly to create enough space for one casualty with back pain to be immobilised and removed from the vehicle before being passed in to the care of our colleagues at Isle of Man Ambulance Service.’
It’s unclear the severity of the injuries the person has suffered from the crash.
The vehicle was made safe prior to crews standing down.