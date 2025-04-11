The ManxSPCA has issued an emergency appeal for donations to help support a stricken ginger cat.
The registered charity received a call last week from a man who had spotted the cat in his garden at Sandygate in the north of the island, with the cat dragging his back legs and clearly in pain.
A spokesperson from the ManxSPCA commented: ‘The man suspected the cat had been hit by a car but didn’t want to cause more distress by trying to catch it himself.
‘Our cattery team rushed out immediately, and they found the frightened cat hidden deep in a hedge, barely moving. He had no microchip, no collar, and no sign of a home.’
The ManxSPCA then named him Sandy (due to being found in Sandygate), and it was quickly realised that he had a shattered pelvis with multiple fractures, while still suffering from shock.
Without specialist surgery, Sandy won’t make it - and this procedure is expected to cost in the region of £3,000 to £4,000.
The spokesperson added: ‘Despite everything he’s been through, Sandy is gentle and affectionate - he purrs when humans are nearby, and rests his head softly into the warmth of a hand.
‘This brave boy is fighting so hard to survive – and now he needs us all.
‘Sandy is thought to be about a year old and, although he’s underweighted, his prognosis is a good one provided he has expert orthopaedic care.
‘Our island’s incredible vets have come together to make his life-saving surgery, and aftercare, happen.
‘We know it's a lot to ask, but we also know the power of our community. Please, if you can, help us give Sandy the second chance he so deserves.’