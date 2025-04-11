The ManxSPCA has issued an emergency appeal for donations to help support a stricken ginger cat.

The registered charity received a call last week from a man who had spotted the cat in his garden at Sandygate in the north of the island, with the cat dragging his back legs and clearly in pain.

A spokesperson from the ManxSPCA commented: ‘The man suspected the cat had been hit by a car but didn’t want to cause more distress by trying to catch it himself.

‘Our cattery team rushed out immediately, and they found the frightened cat hidden deep in a hedge, barely moving. He had no microchip, no collar, and no sign of a home.’

The ManxSPCA then named him Sandy (due to being found in Sandygate), and it was quickly realised that he had a shattered pelvis with multiple fractures, while still suffering from shock.

Without specialist surgery, Sandy won’t make it - and this procedure is expected to cost in the region of £3,000 to £4,000.

The spokesperson added: ‘Despite everything he’s been through, Sandy is gentle and affectionate - he purrs when humans are nearby, and rests his head softly into the warmth of a hand.

‘This brave boy is fighting so hard to survive – and now he needs us all.

‘Sandy is thought to be about a year old and, although he’s underweighted, his prognosis is a good one provided he has expert orthopaedic care.

‘Our island’s incredible vets have come together to make his life-saving surgery, and aftercare, happen.

‘We know it's a lot to ask, but we also know the power of our community. Please, if you can, help us give Sandy the second chance he so deserves.’

If you wish to donate, you can do so by visiting https://www.manxspca.com/donate/