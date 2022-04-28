Cathedral choir spend their holiday singing

Members of the Peel Cathedral Choir have returned from a trip to Lancashire.

Following a packed schedule of singing at Easter services, members of the adult section of the choir travelled to Blackburn Cathedral.

While there, they sang at three days’ worth of services.

The choir was led by Dr Peter Litman, Peel Cathedral director of music and UCM honorary fellow.

The 10 choir members sang music by composers Turner, Sumsion, Stanford, Grayston Ives, and Thomas Tallis.

They also sang a new setting of the canticles (The Peel Service) written for them by composer-organist John Hoskings, who also attended the service when it was sung.

The Dean of Blackburn, the Very Revd Peter Howell-Jones, said: ‘You must be the first visiting choir we have had back since the pandemic lockdowns, and we are thrilled you decided to come and sing for us.’

The Dean of Blackburn even gave a reception to the Peel choir in the cloister where he treated them all to Blackburn Cathedral Gin.

The organists for the visit were Stuart Corrie, associate organist based at King William’s College, and former organ scholar Christopher Beaumont.

Dr Litman is always looking for choral scholars and adult singing members.