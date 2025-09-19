The Very Revd Nigel Godfrey MBE had raised the Palestinian flag outside the building on Derby Road, Peel, as an act of mourning and a display of solidarity with civilians killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. But it was taken on July 29.
However, in the lead up to International Day of Peace on Sunday he revealed the kind gesture.
He said: ‘It is often assumed that people who want an end to what is being described as the “War” in Gaza are anti-Jewish.
‘Earlier this week a woman with Jewish ancestry sent me three Palestinian flags to replace the one stolen from the Cathedral.’
He also said Jewish Conductor Ilan Volkov, performing with the Scottish Symphony orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall also called for Israel to stop the war in Gaza.
Dean Godfrey said: ‘St German’s Cathedral has a Menorah (a Jewish seven-branched candlestick), commissioned for the Anne Frank Exhibition in 2010, and believed to be the largest one in any British Cathedral, is made from spent missiles recovered from previous Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.
‘Above it now hangs the Palestinian flag. It is my prayer on Peace Sunday that the Genocide in Gaza stops, with a just and long-term settlement and all captives are returned home. And just for the record 32% of my DNA is Ashkenazi Jew.’
The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.
At least 65,141 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to the territory's health ministry while many more face starvation and homelessness.
Meanwhile, a pro-Palestinian protest took place outside the Gaiety Theatre in solidarity with Paloma Faith who gave this year’s Isle of Man Arts Council Lecture on September 15.
She has appeared at many of the pro-Palestinian rallies in London and made impassioned speeches condemning the genocide.
In a statement, the local branch of Amnesty International and Caarjyn Phalestine, said: ‘Using her “voice for the voiceless", Paloma is a relentless advocate for the moral responsibility of standing with the Palestinian people who are facing annihilation.’
The group gathered for a 40-minute vigil in the amphitheatre area with readings, poems and speeches from several guest speakers but they moved to outside the Gaiety with a display of banners, placards and flags, including a multitude of Paloma's quotes about Gaza and the genocide.
The statement said: ‘It was well received by many of the audience as they queued to enter the theatre and some even came and joined us for a while before going to see the show.
‘Once again, we are asking for the Chief Minister to communicate to the UK our serious concerns that we don't appear to be in alignment with our international legal obligations, emphasising the duty not to aid or assist war crimes and genocide.’