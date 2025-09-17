Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Music is the Answer - Monthly Quiz Night at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Fully Grown Adults at Morth Quay, Douglas, 7pm.
- Relative Impact, Callum Brews and Paul Reynolds at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Clypse at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Sullivan Sax at Encore Bar & Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm
- That Kelly Bird at the Garin and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Misfits at Quids, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Just Blame Pete, Jak’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy in Jaks Bar, Douglas, from 12.30am.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy in Jaks Bar, Douglas, from 12.30am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm
- Trevor Shimmin at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.