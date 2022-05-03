Cathedral to open doors for night time cultural programme

A new campaign is inviting visitors to see our historic spaces in a new light.

Cathedrals at Night will see Peel Cathedral open its doors after hours to welcome visitors.

It marks the first coordinated nationwide Cathedrals at Night campaign in the UK and the Isle of Man.

On May 14 the cathedral is offering:

l Activities for children from 4.30pm

l Baked potatoes with fillings (donations welcome)

l Tea, coffee and squash

l An opportunity to explore the building and gardens, and to reflect in quietness

l Short Service of Light with the Choristers at 5.30pm

l Stardust – a talk by Howard Parkin at 7pm

l Dynamic music and light performances by Cameron Skidmore at 7pm, 8.45pm and 9.45pm

l Poetry on the theme of light and darkness, chaos and peace – bring your own poem, or one you appreciate (9.15pm). Both the Manx Bard and the Youth Bard are preparing poems for the occasion.

l A short service of Compline at 10pm

l Doors close at 10.30pm

Ruth Walker, curate at the cathedral, said: ‘We want to share God’s love in a practical way. The Church is not about doom and gloom but about life.

‘We want to show that Jesus came to give us life in all its fullness, so we hope it will be an evening where families can come and experience new things with no financial implication.’

The campaign was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

It has been co-ordinated by the Association of English Cathedrals (AEC) and is the first nationwide project that brings together Church of England cathedrals, Westminster Abbey, Cathedral Isle of Man, and St David’s and St Asaph from the Church in Wales, around a single, simple campaign.

It was inspired by Les Nuits des Cathedrales, launched in 2008.

Participating European cathedrals open their doors after hours on the second Saturday in May to offer a cultural and spiritual experience for free.

It is hoped Cathedrals At Night will become a regular event in the diary for English cathedrals and their partners beyond 2022.

This year, 13 cathedrals – Bristol, Coventry, Derby, Ely, Exeter, Gloucester, Hereford, Lincoln, Cathedral Isle of Man, Portsmouth, Salisbury (online only), York Minster, and St Davids from the Church in Wales will join their European counterparts and open after hours on May 14.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, the Dean of Lichfield and chair of the AEC, said: ‘This simple campaign is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate our cathedrals and their rich spiritual heritage in new and exciting ways.

‘Cathedrals at Night represents a new, coordinated approach to cathedral outreach and visitor engagement which we hope will shine a light on cathedrals nationally and help our visitors make new memories.’