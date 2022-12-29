The residents were staying at a relative’s home on Christmas night. When they returned home they found their house ablaze.
A fire service spokesman said: ‘The fire could have been going all night. We don’t know.’
The spokesman added: ‘The house is so severely damaged that it makes it difficult to find the cause.’
Crews are still working to determine what started the fire.
The fire service has also not identified the cause of a fire that destroyed a car in Peel on Christmas Day.
The car was a Vauxhall Zafira, a model which was recalled by the manufacturer three times after fire risks were identified.