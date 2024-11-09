Sir Mark Cavendish has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his glittering professional cycling career on Sunday.
The Isle of Man’s greatest ever sportsperson took to social media on Saturday morning to confirm that tomorrow’s post-Tour de France criterium in Singapore will be his last as a pro.
The highlights of remarkable career includes 55 Grand Tour stage wins (including a record-breaking 35 at the Tour de France), road race world title, three Madison world titles on the track, plus a Commonwealth gold medal for the Isle of Man in 2006.
However, posting on Instagram the Manx Missile said: ‘Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career.
‘I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike.
‘Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.
‘Thank you, everyone, for all the support, always. 🙏❤️Cav’
The 39-year-old from Laxey had originally announced he would retire last year, but a crash on what would have been his final Tour de France saw him delay the move a further 12 months.