Ceili for Ukrainian refugees

Ukranian flag (Wiki Creative Commons )
Leo Cussons from the Isle of Man Green Party and Paul Weatherall from Liberal Vannin are organising a ceili fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.
It will take place at the Peel Masonic Hall, Stanley Road, on Saturday, June 18, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
Tickets cost £5, while a family ticket is £10. Organisers suggesting bringing food to share.
The Kipper Ceili Band will be performing.
To buy tickets, go to Celtic Gold in Peel or phone Mr Cussons on 406750 or Mr Weatherall on 479436.