Ceili for Ukrainian refugees

Leo Cussons from the Isle of Man Green Party and Paul Weatherall from Liberal Vannin are organising a ceili fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.

It will take place at the Peel Masonic Hall, Stanley Road, on Saturday, June 18, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £5, while a family ticket is £10. Organisers suggesting bringing food to share.

The Kipper Ceili Band will be performing.