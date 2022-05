Ceili for Ukrainian refugees

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Leo Cussons from the Isle of Man Green Party and Paul Weatherall from Liberal Vannin are organising a ceili fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.

It will take place at the Peel Masonic Hall, Stanley Road, on Saturday, June 18, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £5, while a family ticket is £10. Organisers suggesting bringing food to share.

The Kipper Ceili Band will be performing.