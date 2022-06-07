Celebrate our local booksellers

Our friends at Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin and Ramsey have announced a number of events to mark this year’s Independent Booksellers Week (June 18-25).

IBW is now in its 16th year, and is a celebration of the important part that ‘indies’ play in their communities and the excellent, personal service they provide for customers.

The bookshop, which is located on Shore Road, Port Erin and also at 62 Parliament Street, Ramsey, is celebrating 50 years trading and is one of over 350 bookshops around the British Isles which has signed up to the annual celebration of all that independent bookshops have to offer.

All bookshops taking part in IBW will feature in-store promotions and events such as author signings.

Owners Angela and Harry Pickard said: ‘Independent Booksellers Week 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are excited to be involved in this, our 50th anniversary year.

‘Everyone knows that supporting local shops helps an area thrive, and we have a strong line up of events and in-store exclusives that we hope will attract many customers into the shop.

‘Something we are particularly looking forward to during this year’s IBW celebrations is handing out voucher codes for a complimentary £5 book token.’

Events scheduled to take place at Bridge Bookshop include:

- Saturday, June 18: 11am in Ramsey - Dr Fiona Gell will be signing her new memoir ‘Spring Tides: Exploring Marine Life on the Isle of Man’ (published by Orion, hardback, £16.99)

- Saturday, June 18: 3pm in Port Erin - Beth Martin will be signing her collection of fictional short stories ‘Song of the Hawthorn’

- Saturday, June 25: 11am in Ramsey - Joanne Clague will be signing her debut novel (and first in a three part ‘Sheffield saga’) ‘The Ragged Valley’ (published by Canelo)

- Saturday, June 25: 2pm in Ramsey - Beth Martin signing her collection of fictional short stories ‘Song of the Hawthorn’

For more information, call 833376 / 813374 or email [email protected], or visit the bookshop’s website: www.bridge-bookshop.com