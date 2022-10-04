Celebrating four decades of Culture Vannin
Winner of the RBV award and architectural historian Peter Kelly spoke at the event
The island’s leading cultural organisation has celebrated its 40th anniversary with a gathering of past and present board members, officer and those who have contributed to their cause.
Culture Vannin, originally named the Manx Heritage Foundation, was created after the 1982 Manx Heritage Foundation Act with the aim ‘to promote and assist in the permanent preservation of the cultural heritage of the island, and in particular to provide facilities for members of the public to enjoy and acquire knowledge of that heritage.’
Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin said: ‘We felt it was incredibly important to us in 2022, as part of our year of 40th anniversary celebrations, to recognise the contribution to the organisation made by so many people over the years, whether as members, officers, commissioned authors, or as those who love and practice Manx culture in all its wonderful forms.’
The event was also attended by previous winners of the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan award, given in recognition of an individual or group’s contribution to the island’s culture, winners hold the marble, quartz and silver for a trophy for a year and keep a medal designed by Jenny Kissack and reproduced by Celtic Gold.
Chris Thomas MHK, Caairlagh (Chair) of Culture Vannin said: ‘Under the name of the Manx Heritage Foundation for many decades, or the more recent trading name of Culture Vannin, we have worked to support and promote Manx culture and cultural heritage by partnering with the community, government agencies and business in order to fulfil our founding objects.
‘Communication, education and accessibility are key to our work, and development work for Manx language, Manx music and dance, and online and educational resources makes sure that is possible.
‘Supporting grassroots projects through our grants schemes mean that often modest sums of money are subject to a multiplier effect that the time, knowledge, skill and enthusiasm of those involved with Manx culture bring.’
The event is one of the many things that the organisation has done this year to celebrate the anniversary including the ‘Manx celebration concert of music and dance’ and publishing a list of 40 Manx things to do throughout the year.
The list includes visiting some of the island’s cultural sites such as museums, heritage railways and glens, it also highlights Manx traditions like Hop Tu Naa, a Ceili, Laa Luanys and Cammag.
A special fund was also set up for the anniversary to give out an extra £40,000 to cultural projects with recipients including a short film about the Peel fishing industry by Neil Corlett, a poetry book by Simon Maddrell about the island and his queer identity, plus a project and short film about screenwriter Nigel Kneale by Zoe Tweedy.
To find out more about the organisation and view some of the content created or highlighted for the anniversary, including the 40 archive films, visit www.culturevannin.im
