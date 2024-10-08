The Dan Kneen Charitable Fund has announced that this year’s 14 Ball, a key highlight of its fundraising activities, will take place on November 29 at the Comis Hotel.
The black-tie fundraising event will feature special guest appearances by Jason Fox, co-founder of Rock2Recovery and instructor on Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Joining him will be TT winner Lee Johnston, both of whom are key supporters of the fund’s welfare initiative, TORQ.
The ‘14 Ball’, a centrepiece of the fund’s activities, will include a lavish meal, live musical entertainment, and the famed auction, which features 14 exclusive lots from coveted items to unique experiences that money can’t normally buy.
Proceeds from the auction will go towards TORQ, a ground-breaking welfare service introduced during this year’s TT to support those affected by serious road racing incidents.
The Dan Kneen Charitable Fund set up TORQ to spark the conversation among the hundreds of people who race, work, or volunteer in the local road racing paddock.
The initiative is also part of the broader drive to enhance medical standards at the TT, and it’s fully endorsed by the TT’s chief medical officer, Dr Gareth Davies, and Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson.
TORQ has already assisted 18 individuals and, following its success, the service has expanded to cover the Southern 100 and the Manx Grand Prix.
Guests will hear from Jason Fox, who co-founded Rock2Recovery, the organisation that powers TORQ, offering specialist change management coaching for military veterans and emergency services personnel.
Lee Johnston, who has received help from Rock2Recovery and serves as TORQ’s Patron, will also speak at the event, sharing his experiences and backing for the initiative.
The establishment of TORQ is a significant milestone for the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund and represents a meaningful tribute to Dan, who tragically died in a racing accident on the Mountain Course in 2018.
His partner, Leanne, said: ‘Our charity has always helped those affected by serious racing accidents, but through TORQ we can contribute in a more purposeful way.
‘We truly feel this initiative is a fitting legacy for Dan and will ensure his spirit of camaraderie lives on for many years to come.
‘We see TORQ as Dan offering an outstretched hand to his racing family in times of need.’
Tickets for the 14 Ball start from £100 with some exclusive add-ons available.
Tickets are likely to be in great demand and can be purchased today by visiting torq.im – the new-look website of the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund.
For anyone who can’t attend or is unlucky enough not to secure a ticket, there is a pre-bidding option on torq.im.