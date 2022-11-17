Central Young Farmers Club donates to charity
Subscribe newsletter
Central Young Farmers’ Club has presented Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity with a cheque for £2,700 following its fundraising efforts over the year.
The club chose to support the charity for the year in honour of a member of the farming community who sadly lost their life to a brain tumour.
Brain tumours are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any age.
They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.
Naseem’s charity aims to spread awareness of the signs and symptoms and raise as much funding to support Isle of Man sufferers and donate to research.
The donation from Central Young Farmers will provide much-needed funding to help towards bettering the lives of those living with and battling tumours in the Isle of Man.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |