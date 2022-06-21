Certain St Ninian’s year groups asked to stay at home

Students in Year 8 and 9 at St Ninian’s High School have been asked to study at home later this week with staff absences high.

Head teacher Chris Coole has written to parents to ask them to keep Year 9 students home on Thursday and Year 8 on Friday.

The letter said: ‘We are again experiencing higher rates of staff absence than we would normally expect at this time of year. I have therefore had to take the very difficult decision to request that a year group remain at home on Thursday and Friday this week.’

It continued: ‘The situation will be monitored daily and if there are any changes to these arrangements I will inform you immediately.’