Certain St Ninian’s year groups asked to stay at home

Tuesday 21st June 2022 3:40 pm
Share
St Ninian's High School headteacher Chris Coole

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Students in Year 8 and 9 at St Ninian’s High School have been asked to study at home later this week with staff absences high.

Head teacher Chris Coole has written to parents to ask them to keep Year 9 students home on Thursday and Year 8 on Friday.

The letter said: ‘We are again experiencing higher rates of staff absence than we would normally expect at this time of year. I have therefore had to take the very difficult decision to request that a year group remain at home on Thursday and Friday this week.’

It continued: ‘The situation will be monitored daily and if there are any changes to these arrangements I will inform you immediately.’

‘Please be assured that this decision has not been taken lightly and we have tried to do everything to avoid this scenario happening again, but we have no alternative.’

More About:

St Ninian's High School
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0