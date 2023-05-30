A Manx charity has launched an art competition with the theme of ‘food for all’.
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) art competition is run every year under a different theme by the One World Centre.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘The competition invites artists of all ages and abilities to think about how food could be shared more equally and what actions we can take to ensure everyone gets enough to keep them healthy.
‘Artists are also encouraged to think about how we can make food production more sustainable for people and the planet, for example, by reducing food waste, buying local and trading fairly.’
There are two categories for entrants to submit their work, over and under-18s.
Those under the age of 18 design a poster on the theme ‘Food for All’ that promotes positive action we can take about hunger.
Entries should be drawings, paintings or illustrations no larger than A3 in size.
There will be three prizes in this category with the overall winner receiving a selection of art materials kindly donated by WH Smith and two smaller runner -up prizes.
vouchers
The over-18s have no restriction on the type of artwork in this class, although it must be easy to move and store. There will be a prize of £100 in vouchers donated by Shoprite for the overall winner in this category, with smaller prizes for the most creative use of materials and best call to action.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘It’s staggering to think that there are still around 800 million people around the world who go to bed desperately hungry every night while, at the same time, about one-third of all the food we produce is wasted.
‘Simple actions, like making sure we only buy what we need and storing it properly, can make a big difference.
‘This is an area where we can easily make conscious choices, like buying local or fairly-traded items, or from sources that are farmed responsibly.’
Shoprite will also donate £1 to the Isle of Man Foodbank for every entry into the competition across both categories, up to a total of £200.
The closing date for both categories is July 31.
To enter and see more details, go to https://www.oneworldcentreiom.org/sdgart23/