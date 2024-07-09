‘However, we also recognise that there were some difficult obstacles to overcome that were beyond the government’s control.’ Chamber are hopeful that within the food sector, the new government policies could boost local food production, enhancing food sovereignty and security. In June, Tynwald approved an order ensuring that reserving contracts for local businesses does not constitute an anti-competitive practice. Rebecca George said ‘This is an important factor to consider because, in regard to procurement policies, government must also remain focused on getting the best value for the Isle of Man taxpayer when awarding contracts while also supporting local businesses.