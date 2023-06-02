Sometimes described as the ‘MBE for Volunteer Groups’, the King’s Award for Voluntary Service is for groups of volunteers who are making an impact in their community and benefiting others through their work.
Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, it is the highest award given to volunteer groups and is awarded for life. Any volunteer-led group undertaking work in their local community can be nominated.
Groups need to be made up of three or more people, based in the island (or the UK or Channel Islands), and will have been in operation for at least three years before nomination. Nominees also have to be led by volunteers, not paid staff, and provide specific and direct benefit to the local community.
All nominations must be submitted through the KAVS website. Nominators must be independent from the group and the nomination form must not be written or submitted by a volunteer, employee or trustee or anyone involved with the group.
Nominations should have two letters of support.
Volunteer groups in the island who have received the awards include Manx Breast Cancer Support Group in 2019, Friends of Noble’s Hospital in 2011, Southern Befrienders and Live at Home in 2010, Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association in 2009 and Breast Cancer Now in 2008.
Governor Sir John Lorimer said: ‘The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a wonderful way to recognise and celebrate the work of volunteer groups who do so much to improve the lives of everyone in our community.
‘The Isle of Man is very fortunate to have some great volunteer groups, so I hope that members of the public will show their support by submitting nominations.’
Further information can be found on the KAVS website: https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk