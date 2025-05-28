The Isle of Man welcomed two unscheduled cruise ships this week, as itinerary changes due to weather conditions brought hundreds of additional visitors to Manx shores.
Among the vessels was Ambition, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, which made her maiden call to the Island. Also visiting was Silver Wind, a vessel from Silversea Cruises. The two ships carried 1,104 and 246 passengers respectively, all of whom were able to enjoy a taste of the Island’s tourism, retail and hospitality scene - delivering a welcome boost to the local visitor economy.
Sarah Maltby MHK, the political member responsible for tourism, motorsport and heritage, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome both ships to the Isle of Man, and it was a great honour to be invited on board Ambition to extend a warm Manx welcome on her maiden call.
‘These unscheduled visits highlight the Island’s growing reputation as a flexible and appealing destination in the Irish Sea, underpinned by strong infrastructure and stakeholder collaboration.’
The unexpected visits follow the formal launch of the 2025 cruise season last month, which began with the arrival of Silver Endeavour on April 26. The ship anchored off the Calf of Man, with passengers enjoying ‘zodiac’ wildlife tours as part of their itinerary.
This year, 54 planned cruise ship calls are scheduled between April and October, including maiden visits from eight vessels. These include Carnival Miracle, operated by Carnival Cruise Line, and Exploris One, a French expedition vessel. Four return visits from Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam, which can carry over 2,600 passengers, are also planned.
In 2024, 43 ships brought 21,679 passengers to the Island, contributing around £1.8 million to the economy. This figure is expected to rise to £2.6 million in 2025, with projections of up to 30,000 cruise visitors.
Visit Isle of Man and Manx Care continue to work with the cruise industry and local partners to ensure passengers enjoy meaningful experiences and a warm Manx welcome during their stay.