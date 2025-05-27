The entire stretch of the Mountain Road has been shut again on Wednesday morning.
The closure comes hours before the third day of the Isle of Man TT 2025 is set to get underway,
The route was shut multiple times yesterday amid reports of another two crashes and an oil spill.
It reopened late on Tuesday morning and racing went ahead as planned.
Today (Wednesday), the road has been shut amid reports of two separate crashes.
One incident is said to have taken place at Windy Corner, near to the 33rd milestone on the Isle of Man TT Course.
The route was originally shut from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa however, the Roads Policing Unit have confirmed reports of a second crash this morning and have now closed the full route.
You can follow the latest development on this incident on our live blog below and more throughout the Isle of Man TT 2025 on our live blog below.