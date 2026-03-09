In 2025 the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust approved 17 new healthcare education grants valued at in excess of £65,000.
The subject matter of the courses undertaken varied from biomedical science, allergies, sedation and advanced clinical practice to psychology and psychotherapy, family therapy and counselling.
Terry Groves, chairman of the trust, said: ‘This is an important and very rewarding element of our work. Helping young healthcare workers improve their skills and flourish is one of the fundamental tenets of our educational grants policy.’
However, as the number of applications received continues to grow and the cost of funding exceeds the proportion of its funds allocated by the Trust for this purpose, a new, more structured application process has been introduced for 2026.
All applications for courses commencing in 2026 should be submitted prior to April 30 and prior to the commencement of studies. Shortly after that date all applications received will be considered and available funding allocated.
In the likely event that the value of applications exceeds the available funding, the approvals committee will select the successful applicants.
Applications received after April 30 will only be considered in the event that all available funding has not been allocated at that time.
Among those who have received an education grant from the trust in the past are Stephen Griffiths and James Dernie.
Stephen Griffiths, who is head of the audiology department received grants for two of his post-graduate qualifications, the latter being a professional doctorate in audiology.
He said: ‘It is the first time the island has had an audiology service led by a doctoral level consultant audiologist which is a growing trend in the UK.
‘This means that the service on an equal footing with some of the best audiology services across. I have been able to impart some this extensive specialist knowledge to the wider team which in turn benefits our patients. This inspires confidence and high level of trust by patients.’
Senior audiologist, James Dernie, said: ‘The HNBNHT grant has been instrumental in supporting my Master’s studies over the past three years, allowing me to advance my hearing therapy skills and develop new clinical services for patients in the island. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.’
Milan Gurung received an education grant from the trust when he undertook a further qualification which included research into optimising the use of MRI scanning to diagnose prostate cancer.
He said: ‘With the generous support of the trust I successfully completed a two-year Master’s degree in Urology (Mch.).
‘My academic work focused on prostate cancer the most prevalent malignancy affecting men in the island with particular emphasis on MRI availability and subsequent diagnostic pathways.
‘This research enabled critical evaluation of current local practices and identification of areas for service improvement.
‘The knowledge and skills acquired have strengthened my clinical approach to the early investigation and management of prostate cancer, contributing to enhanced patient care locally.’
