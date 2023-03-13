There has been disruption of flights to Ronaldsway as a vital piece of runway landing equipment is replaced.
An EasyJet flight had to turn back to Gatwick after the pilot had to abort the landing on Sunday evening and a Loganair flight from Heathrow had to divert to Liverpool.
A third flight, a Loganair service from Liverpool, was cancelled that same day.
The disruption has been caused by the life-expired instrument landing system (ILS) on runway 26 being replaced.
Work started at the end of February and won’t be complete until the first week of April.