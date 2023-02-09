The Ben-my-Chree’s annual maintenance period has been brought forward.
The vessel is now scheduled to enter dry-dock at Cammell Laird’s on March 23, and return to service for the 8.45am Douglas to Heysham sailing on Friday, March 31.
Ben-my-Chree’s final scheduled sailing before docking will be Thursday, March 23 at 2.15am from Heysham.
The changes to the published schedule are to ensure the Steam Packet Company continues to provide a reliable service until the arrival of new vessel Manxman.
Manannan, currently also undergoing maintenance and a partial refit at Cammell Laird’s, will return to service on March 23, covering the 8.45am and 2.15pm daytime sailings via Heysham.
The high speed craft is then due to begin its scheduled daily sailings to Liverpool landing stage from March 31.
The MV Arrow will carry out an overnight freight-only service to and from Heysham, beginning with the evening departure from Douglas on Thursday, March 23, until the return of Ben-my-Chree at the end of the month.
Customers affected by the changes will be contacted directly by the reservations team over the next few days, says the Steam Packet.
It follows a ‘significant problem’ being discovered in the Manxman’s system, leading to additional work being required.
The company’s new flagship vessel was meant to enter service in the spring, but this will be delayed while its builders rectify the problems that became apparent in sea trials.