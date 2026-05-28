The Amazon MGM Studios production, titled Isle of Man, had been encouraging islanders and TT fans to appear as extras in a large crowd scene set to be filmed at the Winner’s Enclosure near the end of Pit Lane on Thursday afternoon.
However, organisers confirmed this morning that the session would no longer go ahead as planned.
A statement from the production team said: ‘Due to operational reasons, today’s scheduled filming activity for the “Isle of Man” production within the Winners Enclosure at the TT Grandstand has been postponed.
‘Filming will be rescheduled, with revised dates and timings to be confirmed in due course.’
It’s not clear as to why the filming has been postponed.
The film stars Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and actress Eve Hewson and began filming on the island early this week.
Production company Ex-Isle Casting and Film Facility Agency had previously appealed for as many people as possible to attend between 12pm and 6pm to help recreate the atmosphere of race week at the TT Grandstand.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who co-wrote the script and has previously worked with Tatum on productions including Dog, Logan Lucky and Magic Mike.
Hewson, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, is known for roles in productions including Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks.
Since filming began, Tatum has been spotted around the TT paddock accompanied by camera crews and production staff, with the production attracting significant attention around the island during the opening days of this year’s TT Festival.
Speaking to Radio TT earlier this week, Carolin said authenticity had been a key focus for the production team.
He said: ‘The most important thing to us was that we got everything right in terms of making this event real and portraying the authenticity of this island and this race to audiences around the world.’
He added: ‘It's been a long process of figuring that all out, and I feel like we've got a great plan going into the race week.’