Charges for parking at the airport resume today

The new cashless parking system at the airport will launch today (Tuesday).

It follows the last-minute postponement of the implementation of the RingGo app, which the government said was to allow officers to ‘consider feedback’.

The quickest and easiest way to pay will be through a mobile phone or device using the RingGo app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple or Google Play stores.

Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone can call 825717 and use a pre-registered payment card. Payment can also be made online using ringgo.co.uk.

In each instance, drivers planning to use the car park from May 24 should register in advance. Users should download the app and provide the details, including payment information, or visit ringgo.co.uk.

Anyone displaying a parking disc can use the car parks for free for one hour, so it will still be possible to organise payment while moving through the airport.

A further option is available by visiting the information desk inside the airport building, providing their vehicle registration and using a payment card.

It will not be possible to pay at the desk using cash.

The politician with responsibility for ports Tim Glover MHK said: ‘While we fully anticipate the smartphone app solution to be the most popular way for people to pay for parking at the airport from Tuesday, other options are available.

‘Paying over the phone and online are both straightforward, but require registration – so please try and do that beforehand to avoid any fuss at the start of your trip. Registering and using any of these options will enable users to extend their stay should it be necessary.

‘But if none of them suit you, it will be possible for card payments to be taken at the airport’s information desk.’