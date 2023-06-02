A charity is hoping to raise money in a sponsored swim.
Cruse Bereavement Care has organised a fundraising swim at the Western Swimming Pool, Peel on Sunday, July 23, between 3pm to 7pm.
Cruse is the only bereavement charity in the island where you can turn when someone dies.
It marks 35 years of support for individuals and families on the island this year and its services are delivered without cost to individuals from the age of five upwards.
Its costs to is about £600 per client.
Entry to the fundraising swim is £10 for adults, children £5 (children must be able to swim 20 lengths comfortably).
All funds raised will go direct to the charity. The charity is also seeking additional sponsorship.
There will also be a cake sale during the afternoon.