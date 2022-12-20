A local charity has helped a three-year-old girl’s family make lasting memories before she loses her sight completely in the next year.
Savannah-May Collister was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis at the age of one, meaning she has tumours on her optic nerves causing her sight to deteriorate. She also has a number of other disabilities.
Charity Sight Matters turned her family’s garden in Castletown into a winter wonderland, putting up Christmas decorations and doing a grand switch on last week.
Castletown Silver Band played carols, local company Nampak donated a hamper and gifts for the children, and Savannah-May even got a visit from Father Christmas himself.
