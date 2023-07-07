Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man, which offers bereavement support to anyone living on the island, has received more than £500 to support its work thanks to the placement of collection boxes at Noble’s Hospital.
The boxes had been placed at the Thie Bee restauarants and shop at Noble’s, where money has been raised over the last eight months.
The chief executive of Cruse, Mary Doyle, thanked Gary Thomas from the hospital, who has been a long-term supporter of the charity, and Liz Lillis-Ingram, retail services manager of the Thie Bee restaurants and shop where the collection boxes had been placed.
Mrs Doyle said: ‘Collecting boxes are a great way for people to give to the charity with spare change so I’d like to thank Gary, Liz and all the team at Thie Bee for their ongoing support of Cruse.
‘Every donation makes a difference to us and allows us to be the charity that someone can turn to when someone dies. During 2022 we supported approximately 320 individuals from the age of six years old up. Grief can be overwhelming so knowing we are there at a vulnerable time in their lives can make a considerable difference.’
To find out more about the work of Cruse, visit www.cruseisleofman.org