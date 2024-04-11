Children’s charity Isle of Play is hosting its 'Give it a Try-Athlon' on Sunday, May 19.
The event, which is this year sponsored by Standard Bank, aims to provide a physically achievable, fun, and non-competitive introduction to triathlons, welcoming participants of all abilities.
Starting and finishing at Fenella Beach in Peel, the event offers a unique twist on traditional triathlons, with legs completed in reverse order.
Participants will begin with a 7km walk/run, starting at Fenella Beach and winding their way north before joining onto the Ramsey to St John’s railway path, concluding behind the Tynwald Inn in St John’s.
This is followed by a leisurely 5km cycle back along the railway path line from St John’s to Peel, finishing back at Fenella Beach.
Finally, participants will brave the waters with a refreshing width swim at Fenella Beach, or simply spend five minutes in the sea.
Each participant will also receive an ‘I gave it a Try-Athlon’ poncho towel and a certificate as a memento of their accomplishment.
Isle of Play chief executive Chris Gregory expressed his delight that Standard Bank are partnering to support the event saying: ‘I’m convinced that Standard Bank’s support will make the event a terrific success and help us raise important funds to improve play opportunities for the island’s children.’
Lee Francis, chief executive and island head for Standard Bank Isle of Man said: ‘Standard Bank is deeply committed to supporting our local community and enhancing the lives of those living in the areas we operate. We believe in the power of events like this to promote physical activity, inclusivity, and camaraderie within our community.’
Entries cost £15 and advance entries are welcome. Registration will take place from 8am to 9.30am on the day of the event, with the race starting promptly at 10.15am.
Interested participants can visit https://www.isleofplay.im/tryathlon/ for more information and to sign up.