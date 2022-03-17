Charity taking in cats from Ukraine

A Manx charity is taking in 30 abandoned cats from Ukraine.

Mann Cat Sanctuary, a charity that takes in unwanted, disabled and traumatised cats in the island, is in the process of organising the transportation of a number of cats from the country as the war with Russia continues.

The charity, which has been run by volunteers for over 25 years, said in a post on social media it had ‘particular concern and worry’ as one of its supporters, Vera Bejker, is living in Dnipro in central Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time it has taken in animals from outside the Isle of Man, having rescued cats from Afghanistan and Qatar previously.

‘We are in contact with her and whilst bombs have been falling around her, she is currently safe and determined to stay in her home with her two cats,’ it said.

‘We are pleased to say that we have made some progress and have been in contact with the organisations that are going into Ukraine and rescuing as many cats and dogs as they can.

‘These are all domesticated animals that very sadly have been left behind when the owners have had to flee.

‘When any situation like this arises, we are always quick to offer help and support, given the fact that we have a very unique facility which certainly in the British isles, is hard to come by, if not further afield as well.

‘Our sanctuary has the capabilities to accept a large number of cats when an emergency requires it.’

The arrangement at the moment means the charity can bring 30 cats to the island but there have been ‘serious problems’ in getting the passports for them.

There is also a lack of laboratory facilities available to carry out the necessary tests to allow the animals to travel.

As a result, 10 cats will be transported to the Isle of Man ‘within the next few weeks’.

The Santon-based charity said: ‘Obviously nobody could foresee what was going to happen in Ukraine and for it to escalate as quickly as it did.

‘During this winter period you may also remember that we were talking about having to replace our feral house and kitten house which had become dangerous and was falling to pieces. The replacement shed is nearly complete but we are now trying to frantically hurry it along.

‘Once it is completed we will then have to have all new electrics, new floors, heaters and furniture but we are hopeful this will be ready in time to welcome the first cats from Ukraine.’

The charity works by trapping feral cats, making trips to and from vets, and grooming cats. It receives no government support and relies entirely on the generosity of visitors.