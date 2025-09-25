A cancer charity has thanked Zurich International for its support of the Wheelie Good Cause fundraising campaign.
Mannin Cancers Support Group visited Zurich House at the Isle of Man Business Park to thank staff and to see the company’s decorated model bike, now on display in the foyer.
The campaign involves local organisations designing bikes to raise funds for a new cancer support centre at Noble’s Hospital and specialist diagnostic equipment.
Rob Hartnett, chief executive of Zurich International, said: ‘Our team at Zurich has been delighted to be part of the Wheelie Good Cause, which is helping to fund such an important initiative supporting our Island’s community.
‘The work that Mannin Cancers carries out here on the Isle of Man is absolutely vital, and we’re proud to support it.
‘While it was exciting to see the big reveal of our bike at the TT Grandstand during TT 2025, having it here at our office brings real colour and energy. It’s already a brilliant talking point for staff and visitors, giving us a chance to share the story behind the design and raise awareness for this great cause.’
Mannin Cancers representative Karen Wagstaffe said: ‘The funds raised through the campaign will help cover the costs of the new cancer support centre at Noble’s Hospital, as well as specialist diagnostic equipment.
‘It will be a place where patients can relax, access information, and receive support from Macmillan nurses, volunteers, and professionals in areas such as onco-psychology and mental health. This much-needed facility will make a real difference to the lives of local people, and we are so looking forward to opening its doors very soon.’
Zurich staff member Serena Wood, who also volunteers with Mannin Cancers, said colleagues had been invited to submit ideas for the bike’s design, with the final version created from four shortlisted suggestions.