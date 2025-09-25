Douglas City Council has urged people to ‘think carefully’ after a used nappy was found in a local recycling bin.
According to the Council’s waste management team, crews process thousands of recycling boxes every fortnight.
However, some continue to contain inappropriate materials, including broken glass, used needles, sharp kitchen knives, dog waste bags, and hygiene products - all of which pose serious health and safety risks to collection staff.
A spokesperson from the waste management team said: ‘These hygiene products and dangerous materials have no place in a household recycling box.
‘Each household in Douglas has access to a wheelie bin for disposing of non-recyclable and burnable materials.
‘We kindly ask that you think carefully about what you place in your recycling box - imagine if you were the one who had to handle it.’