A charity is set to take a trip back in time to help it mark 40 years of serving the island’s community.
MCH Psychological Services (MCH), the Isle of Man charity behind Isle Listen and Minds Matter, is hosting a very special ‘eighties’ themed party on Saturday, October 21.
The charity says Isle Listen and Minds Matter have been the leading catalysts for positive change towards the approach to mental health in the Isle of Man, through the delivery of high-quality mental wellbeing education, prevention, and transformative early intervention measures.
Chief executive of MCH, Andrea Chambers, said: ‘While we are very much looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate what we have achieved as a charity over the past 40 years, above all, we anticipate that everyone attending will enjoy a fun evening!
‘Our 40th anniversary is also an opportunity to remind people that demand for our services is higher than ever across the island. To that end, the charity has continually evolved to ensure it keeps meeting demand.
‘For example, 1337 young people were referred to Isle Listen for support in 2022. We also trained nearly 300 local companies in mental health and wellbeing matters.
‘Thanks to the support from our event sponsors, Celton Manx and Suntera Global, all proceeds generated by the event are being directed towards Isle Listen’s initiatives to support the positive mental health of children and young people.’