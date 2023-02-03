A charity in the island is asking people to dress in yellow to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence.
Victim Support Isle of Man is promoting the hashtag #itsnotok where it’s inviting businesses and the community to post their pictures wearing something yellow.
It says that other ways to get involved could be to hold a brightest dressed competition, host a yellow themed bake sale, do a yellow themed raffle, or hold a hook a duck competition.
It also suggests selling homemade lemonade and guessing the weight of a sweet jar competition.
Dress in Yellow Day takes place on Friday, February 10.
Any photos posted to social media should tag VictimSupportIOM.