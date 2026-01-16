A drink-driver who crashed into a wall at Marown Church has been fined £1,000 and banned for a year.
William Jay Gilbert lost control of his Toyota Yaris on October 5.
The 26-year-old, from Peel, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on January 13, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
He was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on the night in question, police saw Gilbert’s vehicle with its hazard lights illuminated on Main Road in Marown, in the early hours.
The wall of Marown Church was damaged.
The car’s airbags had been deployed, but there were no occupants.
Gilbert, of Magher Breek, approached them and admitted he’d been the driver.
He told officers he’d drunk two or three pints earlier in the evening.
The collision had occurred around 40 minutes before police arrived.
A roadside breathalyser test was below the legal limit, but because of the defendant’s demeanour he was arrested.
Breathalyser samples at police headquarters produced results of 37 and 38, but an expert’s back calculation assessed that the reading at the time of driving would have been no lower than 46.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Duty advocate Paul Rodgers said there had been a number of technical issues.
He said that there may have been a query as to whether a caution was issued by police before the defendant made admissions, and a statement by his father at the scene may have been prejudicial.
The advocate handed in letters of reference and said that Gilbert’s mother had contacted the church to ask about the cost of repairs.
Prosecution costs of £125 were also ordered and Gilbert will pay at a rate of £100 per month.