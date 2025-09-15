A 25-year-old man has died following a road collision on the A4 between Peel and Kirk Michael.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the Devil’s Elbow at around 5.25pm on Sunday, September 14.
The driver, who has been formally identified as Kian Broadhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: ‘This is a deeply tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kian at this difficult time.’
Police have asked the public to avoid speculation and to respect the privacy of Mr Broadhead’s family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 631212. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police have confirmed that the road will be closed today (Monday) between 12.30pm and 6.30pm to allow for recovery of the vehicle using a crane.