Chase Financial celebrates 25 years

In March 1997, Gerald Chase founded a company advising clients on mortgages, protection, investments, pensions, lifestyle planning and the whole range of financial services.

He started trading in association with a well-known estate agency and his first office was what would have ‘been best described as a broom cupboard’ in what is now the coffee shop on the corner of Prospect Hill and Athol Street.

Twenty five years later Chase Financial Services now occupies the four floor building directly across the road from the coffee shop. The team now numbers 35, including Gerald’s son, Paul, who joined the company in 1999.

Gerald said: ‘As well as looking after our clients to the best of our abilities, we place our team of advisers and administrators at the centre of everything we do.

‘We believe that if we create a happy and supportive working environment for our colleagues, they will be better placed to provide the best possible advice and service to our clients. We are proud to support our team members through professional and social development and we have had a long and very impressive track record of producing many mortgage advisers and financial advisers who believe in our philosophy of doing the very best for our clients and have become a real credit to the Financial Services profession.

‘This is reflected in the fact over the seven years the Chartered Insurance Institute Mike Henthorn Young Achiever Award has been presented, CFSL staff members have been awarded it no less than four times. We also had the great honour of one of our team being presented with the Chartered Insurance Institute Developing Financial Professional Award which is a UK wide national award.’

To officially mark the milestone they have reached, the company held a 25th anniversary celebration for staff and partners at Bradda Glen Cafe and Restaurant, giving the directors the opportunity to thank the staff for their hard work over the years.

Gerald said: ‘We have seen many changes to financial services over the past 25 years and have experienced significant world events which have had an impact on the financial world which of course has affected our clients and their financial planning.