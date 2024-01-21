People are being asked to check Manx meat they bought between Christmas and early January.
Isle of Man Meats experienced a packaging machine breakdown that caused some delays in production while waiting for specialist engineers to arrive on island to repair the equipment.
A spokesman said: ‘As a result of this situation a decision was made to dispose of some beef from stock and recall from customers a small amount of beef product.
‘This is a precautionary measure, as we feel these items fall outside our high quality and food hygiene standards.
While the risk is extremely minimal when cooked and handled correctly, we prioritise the quality of our product and the needs of our consumers.
‘As such we would ask people to check their labels and return any product with batch number 19590 to the point of purchase for a full refund.’