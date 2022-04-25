Cherry Godfrey staff to swap office for countryside

Staff from Cherry Godfrey Isle of Man will be at one with nature this summer.

The financial services company has become a business partner member of the Manx Wildlife Trust.

The association will see staff at the business carry out voluntary work at a number of locations across the Manx countryside, with the aim to protect and enhance the island’s environment by creating more spaces for wildlife.

Managing director of Cherry Godfrey Isle of Man John Hunter, who is also a MWT trustee, believes the work the organisation carries out is invaluable.

‘There is no doubt that the Isle of Man’s land and waters are rich in wildlife, where nature matters to all,’ he said.

‘The trust is committed to bring people closer to nature, protecting the incredible species that call the Isle of Man home by understanding what they need and creating spaces where they can flourish.

‘Over the summer months, we hope to arrange a few community days where colleagues can swap their daily professional duties for a very different habitat, helping maintain our nature reserves.