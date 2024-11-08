The main car park at Chibbanagh Plantation in Marown will be temporarily closed next week to allow for upgrades to the entrance area.
The Department of Environment, Food, and Agriculture (DEFA), which manages the plantation, announced that the work is to facilitate improvements to the car park entrance off Cooil Road.
Visitors planning a trip to Chibbanagh, near Braaid, during the closure are advised to seek alternative parking arrangements.
DEFA’s Forestry, Amenity and Lands division apologised for any inconvenience this may cause and thanked the public for their patience as the work is carried out.