The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has taken over as the Minister for Health and Social Care, following the resignation of Lawrie Hooper from the role on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister said: ‘I want to thank Lawrie Hooper for his work.
‘While progress has been made following the establishment of Manx Care in 2021 and there is much to be proud of, there remains much to do.
‘But we cannot continue on this course. Repeated overspending is destabilising the Government’s finely balanced fiscal position.
‘Our immediate focus must be for the Department of Health and Social Care, the Treasury and Manx Care to work together on delivering financial balance.
‘I will serve as Minister for Health and Social Care for a limited period to provide stability while considering options for the future political leadership of the Department.’