The Chief Minister has written to the British Medical Association and Manx Care calling for ‘dialogue and reform’ rather than strike action amid the ongoing doctors’ pay dispute.
Alfred Cannan also urged the chair of Manx Care to continue to make savings in those areas which have the least impact on frontline services.
His appeal comes following the BMA’s previous request for the Chief Minister to intervene.
In his letter to Dr Prakash Thiagarajan, chair of the BMA’s local negotiating committee, Mr Cannan referred to the current financial difficulties facing not just Manx Care, but all of government.
He said: ‘Given the well-publicised financial position of Manx Care in relation to its budget, a further substantial increase to headline pay is not financially sustainable without securing offsetting savings from elsewhere.
‘I am not against hospital consultants receiving an appropriate reward for their skills and endeavours, but it has recently come to public attention that there is a very considerable disparity in the levels of remuneration.’
He was referring to a Tynwald written answer which revealed that the total cost for the 10 highest paid doctors was £4,284,359 in 2023-24 and £7,578,451 for the top 20 highest earners.
This, he said, has caused ‘some consternation’ among Tynwald members and indeed among some Manx Care staff who ‘perceive unfairness in the system’.
The current offer for doctors stands at 6% for 2023-24 and 4% for 2024-25, in line with the offers made to nurses and other healthcare professionals.
If accepted this would represent a 19% increase in pay from 2021-22 to 2024-25, broadly in line with inflation.
But the BMA is seeking a further increase of 6.8% for 2023-24 and have not yet accepted the 4% offer for this financial year. It is preparing to ballot for industrial action for the first time in the Isle of Man.
Mr Cannan urged Manx Care to continue dialogue with the BMA, and to consider reform.
In his letter to board chair Wendy Reid, he wrote: ‘The recent revelation about pay disparities with annual rewards topping over £300k for the 20 highest paid doctors in Manx Care adds complexity to the situation.
‘The current system of remuneration is clearly not financially sustainable without reform. Engaging in meaningful discussions with the BMA is crucial.
‘I hope a constructive dialogue can lead to a pay system that serves everyone’s needs and I will be encouraging this dialogue as industrial action is clearly in no-one’s interests.’
The Chief Minister added: ‘I know you will be doing everything you can to make savings in those areas which have the least impact on frontline services. This, of course, includes bearing down on executive, management, and administrative costs as far as possible.’