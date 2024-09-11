The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has taken part in the 2024 Virtual Island Summit, speaking in front of a global audience.
Mr Cannan outlined the Isle of Man’s UNESCO biosphere status and the government’s commitment to sustainability.
Running over five days, the summit seeks to connect islanders around the world and address the unique challenges facing island communities.
The island’s biosphere status – awarded by UNESCO in 2016 – was the main theme of discussion, along with efforts being made to improve the Isle of Man’s sustainability.
The Chief Minister covered a number of initiatives, such as the island’s ten marine nature reserves; blue carbon capture and peat restoration projects; the Government’s climate change strategy; sustainable finance; and the Government’s renewable energy and decarbonisation ambitions.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government said: ‘The Chief Minister joined a number of politicians, activists, business leaders and academics taking part in the event.
‘There were speakers from the United Nations, the Bezos Earth Fund and COP29, as well as representatives from islands close to home such as the Isles of Scilly to those further afield including Madagascar, Antigua and Barbuda.
‘Delivering his remarks, the Chief Minister talked about the island’s unique and distinct identity, outstanding natural environment, unique history and culture, and a strong sense of community. He also spoke of the island’s stability and safety.’
The Chief Minister said: ‘We are not alone in the challenges we face. The Summit enables us to share our experiences and to learn from other island nations around the globe, exploring how we can tackle common issues and develop our opportunities.’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, is also taking part in the Summit and will speak on Friday (September 13) about food production through ‘sustainable agriculture’.