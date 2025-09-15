Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has outlined how the government has made an estimated £7m in savings as part of its Efficiencies Programme.
Mr Cannan announced in October last year that a plan was being created to save at least £10m across government in this current financial year - and at least £50m of cashable savings over the next five years.
The programme aims to cover five key areas: digital transformation, improvements in contracts and procurement, release of assets, recruitment controls and redesign of services.
In a written question, Rushen MHK and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson asked Chief Minister Alfred Cannan if he will publish details of the 40 Efficiencies Programme projects underway with a breakdown of the £7m in savings initially identified.
The biggest saving so far - £2,805,060 - has been due to an overhaul of contracts, including the development of a centralised contract register and a renewal of the telecoms contract within government.
A further £2,714,505 has been saved on an overhaul of the management of Government estates and assets with the introduction of the One Government Estate project and a review of assets which maybe surplus to requirements.
Other savings have been made with the likes of introducing digital payslips and a focus on recruitment control.
Mr Cannan said: ‘Since the mobilisation of the Efficiencies Programme, work has focused on accelerating existing initiatives across the public sector and identifying opportunities for new reforms.
‘The programme is structured around five pillars, with an emphasis on maintaining the quality and accessibility of services while making processes simpler, faster and more cost-effective.
‘As at the end of the June 2025, potential initiatives with financial benefits of more than £7 million have been identified, including cashable and non-cashable savings and improved income collection.
‘These benefits are estimated and will be realised progressively over time as projects are completed.’
Mr Cannan explained that there will be regular updates on money saved as part of the programme.
He said: ‘The first Quarterly Report of the Efficiencies and Change Programme is due to be released in the coming week and will provide an overview of benefits identified and an update on projects underway.
‘This will be followed by subsequent reports published on a regular basis to ensure that Tynwald Members and the public remain informed of progress.’
There is also now more than double the 40 projects initially identified.
Mr Cannan explained: ‘All Departments are now engaged, governance arrangements are in place, and as at the end of the first quarter, there were 96 potential projects and initiatives which have been identified.
‘This remains a complex, long-term programme, with benefits to be further quantified and delivered over the five-year period and there will be continued quarterly public reporting showing the progress of both identification and delivery.’
Just under £2.3m will have been spent over the next 14 months on the government’s efficiency programme.
On Wednesday the Government will publish an update setting out progress on its £50 million efficiencies programme.