The Isle of Man and the Liverpool City Region have signed a landmark agreement pledging closer cooperation in a wide range of areas – from economic development to tourism and transport.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Liverpool City Council leader Cllr Liam Robinson, and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, was formally agreed at the Isle of Man’s new ferry terminal in Liverpool on Thursday.
It sets out a joint commitment to improve the prosperity and wellbeing of communities in both regions through closer collaboration, building on longstanding links between the island and the Merseyside area.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan described the agreement as the beginning of a ‘new era of opportunity’.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man and Liverpool have deep and historic ties of mutual cooperation. I am delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with our neighbours across the Irish Sea to forge new opportunities for growth and collaboration between our two regions.
‘Our investment in the new ferry terminal in the city is our biggest single investment in the UK, ever, and has been a catalyst for these discussions.
‘The significance of us signing the agreement in the new ferry terminal should not be lost – it is a clear commitment to how important the connection between the two regions is.’
The MOU identifies several key areas for enhanced cooperation, including economic growth, health and public services, education, energy and net zero, infrastructure development, and transport connectivity.
Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said: ‘For centuries, our people have been connected through travel, trade, and shared culture, and today we are taking that relationship to the next level.
‘This MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation, one that will unlock new opportunities for economic growth, skills development, and sustainable innovation.’
The Isle of Man Government’s current strategy includes aims to double GDP by 2032, attract 500,000 annual visitors, and create thousands of new jobs.
The agreement with Liverpool is seen as a key part of delivering those goals, with economic cooperation expected to benefit businesses on both sides of the Irish Sea.
Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: ‘Many people from the Liverpool City Region have long, fond associations with the Isle of Man dating back generations.
‘It makes sense for us to forge closer ties with one of our nearest neighbours, exploring opportunities for collaboration and mutually beneficial associations.’
The signing of the agreement follows the Department for Enterprise becoming a strategic partner of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce in 2023. Total trade in goods and services between the Isle of Man and UK is currently worth around £2 billion a year, with some 24,800 Manx-based businesses maintaining strong links with the UK.
The MOU includes an annual conference, alternating between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, and will be reviewed and expanded regularly.
All three parties expressed confidence that the agreement will build a lasting and meaningful partnership between the Isle of Man and Liverpool City Region.