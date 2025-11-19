Scran have returned home to the island after captivating audiences at the Royal Albert Hall with their standout performance at the Music for Youth Proms last week.

They also earned praise in The Times newspaper for their appearance, marking a significant milestone for the young folk group, which is supported by Culture Vannin.

Joining more than 1,500 young musicians, Scran delivered a vibrant set of traditional Manx music and Gaelic song that had the audience clapping, cheering and celebrating the island’s distinctive cultural identity.

Now in its 15th year, the Music for Youth Proms remains one of the UK’s most prestigious youth music events, known for showcasing the breadth and excitement of emerging musical talent from across the British Isles.

It has previously provided early opportunities to artists such as Nigel Kennedy, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Nicholas Daniel.

This year, Scran’s dynamic presence stood out. The Times described them as ‘a joyous folk band’, highlighting their unique contribution to the night’s programme.

For the young Manx performers, the experience was unforgettable.

Fifteen-year-old Scran member Resa said: ‘Standing on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall with Scran as part of the Music for Youth Proms was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

‘To share our music with such a huge audience, surrounded by so many other talented young performers, felt both humbling and electrifying - a moment of pride not just for us, but for Manx culture.’

Scran also took centre stage in the world premiere of Causeway, a new work by Scottish composer Aileen Sweeney with lyrics by Iona Lee. Their Celtic style made them a natural fit for the collaboration, earning them a prominent place on the main stage for the performance.

The group’s trip to London was made possible thanks to generous support from the Manx community and sponsors.

Their trip was made possible by the Manx community and sponsors:Callin Wild Advocates – The WHC Brien Musical Benefactor Trust, Interlink HR, Appleby, Opul Move, Peel Charity Shop, the Admiral Feteris Foundation for Young People, IOM Steam Packet Company Ltd’s Manx Community Assistance (MCA) Scheme, and Black Van Hire. (Culture Vannin)
Relaxing and jamming in their dressing room before the show (Culture Vannin)
From the gallery of the Royal Albert Hall during rehearsals (Culture Vannin)
Scran with their mentor, David Kilgallon (Culture Vannin)
Scran on stage in the Royal Albert Hall, performing for thousands (Culture Vannin)
Scran outside the Royal Albert Hall with mentor David Kilgallon and Manx Music Development Officer, Dr Chloë Woolley (Culture Vannin)
Scran and Manx friends outside the Royal Albert Hall (Culture Vannin)
Scran and Manx friends outside the Royal Albert Hall (Culture Vannin)