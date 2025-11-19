Scran have returned home to the island after captivating audiences at the Royal Albert Hall with their standout performance at the Music for Youth Proms last week.
They also earned praise in The Times newspaper for their appearance, marking a significant milestone for the young folk group, which is supported by Culture Vannin.
Joining more than 1,500 young musicians, Scran delivered a vibrant set of traditional Manx music and Gaelic song that had the audience clapping, cheering and celebrating the island’s distinctive cultural identity.
Now in its 15th year, the Music for Youth Proms remains one of the UK’s most prestigious youth music events, known for showcasing the breadth and excitement of emerging musical talent from across the British Isles.
It has previously provided early opportunities to artists such as Nigel Kennedy, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Nicholas Daniel.
This year, Scran’s dynamic presence stood out. The Times described them as ‘a joyous folk band’, highlighting their unique contribution to the night’s programme.
For the young Manx performers, the experience was unforgettable.
Fifteen-year-old Scran member Resa said: ‘Standing on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall with Scran as part of the Music for Youth Proms was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
‘To share our music with such a huge audience, surrounded by so many other talented young performers, felt both humbling and electrifying - a moment of pride not just for us, but for Manx culture.’
Scran also took centre stage in the world premiere of Causeway, a new work by Scottish composer Aileen Sweeney with lyrics by Iona Lee. Their Celtic style made them a natural fit for the collaboration, earning them a prominent place on the main stage for the performance.
The group’s trip to London was made possible thanks to generous support from the Manx community and sponsors.