The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
The State Opening is a ceremony marking the commencement of the parliamentary session in the UK and is one of the most significant events in the UK parliamentary calendar.
The central element of the ceremony is the King’s Speech, delivered by His Majesty The King from his throne in the House of Lords, which sets out the Government’s proposed legislative programme for the year ahead.
The Chief Minister said: ‘Attending the State Opening provides an important opportunity for the Isle of Man to engage directly with senior figures across Westminster.
‘It enables us to strengthen relationships, raise awareness of the Island’s interests, and ensure our unique constitutional position is well understood.
‘I am grateful to Mr Speaker for his invitation and for his continued support in strengthening understanding of the Crown Dependencies within Parliament.
‘Opportunities such as this help to reinforce the island’s role as a valued and proactive partner within the wider British family.’
Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister attended a reception at the Speaker’s House, where he met with senior political figures, including Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage MP, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party the Rt Hon Gavin Robinson MP and the Chief Minister of Guernsey Lindsay De Sausmarez.
During the trip Mr Cannan also met with the European Union Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Pedro Serrano, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UK, Martin Fraser.
He also attended a meeting with the Rt Hon Nick-Thomas Symonds, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, alongside the Chief Minister of Guernsey and Jersey’s Minister for External Relations.
In the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of ensuring the interests of the Crown Dependencies continue to be reflected in discussions between the UK and the EU.